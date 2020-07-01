Longtime Rochester Assemblyman David Gantt has died at 78 years old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Assemblyman David F. Gantt, a long time Rochester resident, passed away Wednesday.

Gantt attended Franklin High School, Roberts Wesleyan College, and the Rochester Institute of Technology before he began working as a youth counselor for the City of Rochester.

Gantt, one of Rochester’s long time civil rights pioneers, became Monroe County’s first African American elected to State Office. Before his assembly election, he served nine years in the Monroe County legislature.

Assemblyman Gantt began his first term in the New York State Assembly in 1983.

Earlier this year Gantt announced he would not be seeking re-election for the 137th district.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement Wednesday regarding the Assemblyman’s death:

“Assemblyman David Gantt was a father to me. He loved me unconditionally and inspired me to be who I am today. He saw something deep within me and did everything he could to help me, and countless others, achieve their dreams.



David will leave a lasting legacy in this community because he always stood up for what was right and for the people he represented. For decades, he worked and served tirelessly to lift up our City and all of its people. He also believed in me when few did. He inspired me, took care of me when I was sick, guided me as built my career and my family. And, he will always be part of my family. He has not only lifted me up, but countless people throughout our community.



I am proud of him for all that he did to lift as he climbed. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten. I will always remember his undying love for the Rochester community. He fought a good fight, finished his race and now he has gone home to be with the Lord. I will do all that I can to live up to the expectations he had for me. He was not just a father to me, but also my political mentor. I will forever miss him, and on behalf of the City of Rochester, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. May he rest in peace with the Lord.”

