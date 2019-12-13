Assembly member Romeo petitions to reset Foundation Aid formula amid RCSD budget crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The State Board of Regents is calling for a $2 billion increase in Foundation Aid — money aimed at things like early childhood learning, equity, english language and more for all districts in the state.

Some leaders in our area say more funds are needed, and are skeptical about the distribution of the money.

In Rochester, Assembly Member Jamie Romeo of the 136th District says the financial crisis with RCSD was years in the making, and that the funds distribution process needs to be examined more closely.

That’s why she started a petition to ‘reset’ the Foundation Aid formula.

“There’s going to be a lot of difficult decisions, and I know some people get frustrated that we don’t seem to be here until we get into a crisis mode, but we are here,” said Romeo. “We’re still waiting for the state comptroller to tell us how we got here from their audit reports, and when we have that information it will be much easier for us to plan ahead and make sure that we are having constructive community conversation again on what we do going forward.”

With this reset and call for additional funds, Romeo also says that might include a modest tax increase on some of the wealthiest in the community.

She’s open to ideas.