Asian Lunar New Year coming this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This upcoming weekend is the Asian Lunar New Year and the major theme throughout the celebration and family and a time for renewal.

The Lunar New Year falls on January 25 according to the Chinese Zodiac. Each year an animal is dedicated to the 12 year cycle.

2020 is the Year of the Rat — which signifies wisdom.

Some of the traditions include wearing red which symbolizes luck and fortune. Money is also given to young children in red envelopes by older family members to celebrate.

Many will have a big reunion dinner on Friday night before ringing in the Lunar New Year.

“We build on the roots and the foundation of the present and the past for the future,” Mimi Lee said, president of Asian/Pacific Islander/American Association of Greater Rochester.

“For us, especially Chinese, family is very important and the next generation is so important to continue their heritage, the culture and values of family.”

The Asian Lunar New Year will be celebrated for 15 days — ending on the Lantern Festival.

The Lunar Calendar is followed by many Asian counties including. Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.