Greece Police Chief leading the charge to prevent more officer deaths

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Jo Ann Taliento recently lost her husband of 56 years to cancer. Her husband, Joe, was a Rochester police officer.
“It’s still very, very hard for me to deal with it,” said Taliento.
Jo Ann finds comfort in the support within the local police departments, which gathered in Greece for a officer’s memorial luncheon.
“They’re another family,” said Taliento. “And they’re there for all of us.”
As the families of officers honor their loved ones, the Chief of Police in Greece is leading an effort to prevent one cause of officer death.
Chief Patrick Phelan, now the President of New York State’s Association of Chiefs of Police, wants to make sure officer deaths by suicide are a thing of the past.
“Something has to be done,” said Chief Phelan. “We have to deal with the elephant in the room. I’m OK with doing that.”
Greece will host the New York State 2019 Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day this Saturday, September 28.