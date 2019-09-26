Greece Police Chief leading the charge to prevent more officer deaths

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Jo Ann Taliento recently lost her husband of 56 years to cancer. Her husband, Joe, was a Rochester police officer.

“It’s still very, very hard for me to deal with it,” said Taliento.

Jo Ann finds comfort in the support within the local police departments, which gathered in Greece for a officer’s memorial luncheon.

“They’re another family,” said Taliento. “And they’re there for all of us.”

As the families of officers honor their loved ones, the Chief of Police in Greece is leading an effort to prevent one cause of officer death.

Losing an officer isn’t easy – for both the community and that officer’s loved ones. Today, those loved ones are together, remembering officers at a police memorial luncheon. The story, and how the Greece Chief of Police wants to prevent even more officer deaths, on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/5KHbF54Rs2 — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 26, 2019

Chief Patrick Phelan, now the President of New York State’s Association of Chiefs of Police, wants to make sure officer deaths by suicide are a thing of the past.

“Something has to be done,” said Chief Phelan. “We have to deal with the elephant in the room. I’m OK with doing that.”

Greece will host the New York State 2019 Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day this Saturday, September 28.