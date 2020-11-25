As Syracuse moves forward with winter sports, John Wildhack says “Everything that we do, we do in consultation with the Onondaga Department of Health”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack, along with Senior Deputy Athletics Director Herman Frazier and Associate Athletics Director Brad Pike, provided an update on the Syracuse men’s basketball team and the rest of the SU athletics as the winter sports season begins.

Wildhack says the men’s team will end its quarantine period on Thanksgiving morning and practice that afternoon ahead of its season opener with Bryant the next day.

Syracuse will begin its season with the surrounding community in the Governor Cuomo’s newly established Orange Zone.

“What it says is that our protocols continue to work. We did have the two positives. Coach Boeheim, and the other individual, their isolation period has ended. We’ll continue with our rigorous three times a week testing. Everything that we do, we do in consultation with the Onondaga Department of Health,” said Wildhack.

The team will continue to test three times a week throughout the season as will every opponent Syracuse plays this season.

Brad Pike, who represents Syracuse on the 16-member ACC Medical Advisory Group that directs the conference’s COVID-19 protocols, also went into more detail about the Kinexon technology that the program is using.

Pike came up with the idea from the NBA’s usage of the technology in its bubble in Orlando. Pike says coaches, staff members, and players all wear them. The technology lets off a beep when any member of the program is within six feet of one another. The entire conference is following Syracuse’s lead and using the technology. Herm Frazier also added that officials at Syracuse games will also wear them as well.

“(When in the facility) all of our coaches would have it on, when our players are here they would have them on, they are going to have them on during games,” said Pike. “If we do have a positive it helps mitigate any contact tracing.”

Every player on the team has been working out in their rooms during the quarantine period and will only have one in-person practice before Friday’s 3pm tipoff with Bryant.

Also discussed during the news conference is the potential delay to any postseason tournaments while trying to play through a pandemic, what the athletic department learned from the fall, and more.

The full press conference is above.