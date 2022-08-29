ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tennis legend Serena Williams has announced she’s not exactly retiring but, she is ‘moving away’ from tennis after this year’s US Open.

Her career on the court no doubt has inspired countless others to take up the racket, including women and people of color.

Before superstar Serena Williams played tennis, the sport was, “SLOW. Slow. Extremely boring. That’s my opinion,” says Phyllis Wilunda, a coach at the Midtown Athletic Club on Highland Drive.

She has played tennis for years and helps to coach around 80 students there.

“I’ve been here for about 16 years — and I run the adult tennis program here. So I get to boss everyone around, which is kind of cool,” she said.

Wilunda says Serena Williams opened not only the door for her, but for so many others, particularly young people.

Student Ashley Chung in action

“She just upped the game to a whole other level to where you have got to spend time in the gym, you have to get fitter, you have to be a better athlete,” she said.

Serena Williams has touched staff and students here in different ways.

“She’s inspired me to keep going. I’m 40 now, I played as a teenager,” said tennis student Ashley Chung.

“(She) said to a lot of other people tennis isn’t this closed-off sport. This is something that’s attainable to anybody,” said instructor Jake Fisler.

But with Serena bowing out, what will the future of tennis look like? Will the momentum last with younger people? “So the question is ‘who takes the baton?’. That’s the question. Right now, I don’t see anybody,” says Wilunda.

Sometimes, an athlete like Serena only comes along once in a generation. “For someone to hold the number one spot for as long as she did over the years is remarkable,” Wilunda said.

Midtown Athletic Club actually started out as a tennis club, it’s since evolved but make no mistake — tennis is still very much at the core of everything here. Midtown first opened nationally in 1970.