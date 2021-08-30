As national gasoline prices drop, Rochester gas is almost $1 more than last year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the national average cost of gasoline dropped last week, Rochester and neighboring areas in Western New York continue to see an increase in prices.

Here is the current scope of gas prices in Rochester and beyond, according to AAA:

Batavia – $3.24 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $3.16 (up two cents since last week)

Ithaca – $3.20 (up two cents since last week)

Rochester – $3.20 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $3.27 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $3.18 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $3.22 (up one cent since last week)

Hurricane Ida may have played a role in the upward trend in gas prices. Events similar to Ida have typically caused an increase in fuel purchases and a slowdown in production due to oil refinery shutdowns.

Rochester gas prices have risen 1.6 cents per-gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 319 stations in Rochester. According to GasBuddy, the cost of gasoline in Rochester is almost one dollar more expensive than last year, which stood at $2.26/g on Aug. 30, 2020.

Experts believe local gas prices will continue to rise as evidenced by the latest trends.