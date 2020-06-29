As fireworks get worse, public calls on mayor and county executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The public is calling on Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to do more about incessant fireworks. As the fireworks get worse, a petition to do something about it has been signed by hundreds.

“Last night was the worst of it and it sounded like it was right in the front of my house,” said Rochester resident Lindsay Benwitz. “It’s loud and it’s disruptive.”

These complaints are still pouring into the News 8 newsroom, while the governor calls on local governments and law enforcement.

“The state police are going to start a fireworks enforcement detail to try to prevent fireworks from coming into the state in the first place before they get distributed,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday. “We’re also going to be helping local governments deal with this issue, but I need the local governments to take it seriously. I know there’s a lot going on on a lot of levels but this is illegal and it’s dangerous and we have to stop it.”

With a fireworks injury this past weekend and a porch fire, people say it’s now or never for something to change.

“I know that the police are trying their best and there’s definitely more important things for the city to be working on right now, but it’s getting a little excessive,” Benwitz said.

News 8 reached out to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to ask what they plan to do. Neither of them responded to our request for comment Monday.