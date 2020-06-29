1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

As fireworks get worse, public calls on mayor and county executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The public is calling on Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to do more about incessant fireworks.  As the fireworks get worse, a petition to do something about it has been signed by hundreds.

“Last night was the worst of it and it sounded like it was right in the front of my house,” said Rochester resident Lindsay Benwitz.  “It’s loud and it’s disruptive.”

These complaints are still pouring into the News 8 newsroom, while the governor calls on local governments and law enforcement.

“The state police are going to start a fireworks enforcement detail to try to prevent fireworks from coming into the state in the first place before they get distributed,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.  “We’re also going to be helping local governments deal with this issue, but I need the local governments to take it seriously.  I know there’s a lot going on on a lot of levels but this is illegal and it’s dangerous and we have to stop it.”

With a fireworks injury this past weekend and a porch fire, people say it’s now or never for something to change.

“I know that the police are trying their best and there’s definitely more important things for the city to be working on right now, but it’s getting a little excessive,” Benwitz said.

News 8 reached out to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to ask what they plan to do.  Neither of them responded to our request for comment Monday.

