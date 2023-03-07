ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For about two years, SNAP recipients have been receiving additional support due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That ended on March 1, meaning that many participants in the food assistant program will be getting a lot less than they’re used to.

To help the transition, Foodlink has partnered with the county, the Rochester Public Market, and RCSD to offer emergency food package distributions.

The drive-thru pop-up pantries will occur five times throughout the month of March at various locations:

Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Foodlink (2011 Mt. Read Blvd.)

Wednesday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rochester Public Market (280 N. Union St.)

Thursday, March 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.n. at Franklin High School (950 Norton St.)

Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Monroe County Dept. of Human Services (691 St. Paul St.)

Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jefferson High School (1 Edgerton Mark)

Monroe County SNAP recipients can pre-register on Foodlink’s website or by calling (585) 471-7340. Each site is set up to serve 300 households. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis.

“We know that no amount of charitable food can offset the financial impact of these cuts to SNAP, so we are also encouraging everyone to visit SNAP585.org to learn more about local resources during this challenging time,” Foodlink president & CEO Julia Tedesco said.