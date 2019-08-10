Artwork created by Fairport girl wins contest held by Greenbay Packers

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A young girl from Fairport now has her artwork hanging next to world-famous artists.

Amelia Steitz’s won an art contest put on by the Green Bay Packers. It’s now hanging at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Amelia’s family visited the historic stadium to see her artwork. Her family couldn’t be more proud.

“My dad’s always been a fan of the Packers because of his dad,” said Amelia, “so he just told me about this and was like it’d be kinda cool if you did it so I just tried and worked on it with my art teacher a little and just entered and then I won!”



“My phone rang and it said Greenbay Packers. I was like this could be good. So Tessa kept talking and telling me more about it and the artwork and I kept getting more and more excited. And then she said you won, we’re bringing you out to Lambeau. I was just super excited, I was confident, I thought she did an awesome job on the project and this was great validation, said Dave Steitz, Amelia’s father.

“I almost threw up, it was while my siblings were coming back home for the day and my dad got the call and I was really nervous and excited at the same time I guess,” said Amelia.”

As an added bonus, Amelia’s school, Johanna Perrin Middle School, will get a $5,000 donation from the Packers.