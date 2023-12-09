ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Children’s Art Market came back at the Art Center of Rochester in Irondequoit Plaza on Saturday.

The art center was turned into a craft show, where 18 young vendors had the opportunity to sell their work to the public. Each child had a station to display their artwork and kept 100 percent of their profits. The young artist’s ages ranged from 6 to 15 years old.

Items sold included jewelry, drawings and paintings, sculptures, ornaments, knitted wares, and face painting.



