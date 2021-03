ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department’s Arson Unit is investigating after a person was discovered on fire Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lyell Avenue in Rochester around 12:30 p.m. The victim was treated by firefighters at the scene and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police and firefighters are investigating to determine how the person caught fire, whether through an intentional criminal act or an accident.