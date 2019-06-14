Arrests made in the shooting of Rayquan Jones
Rochester, NY (WROC) - Three men have been arrested for shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Rochester last month.
Twenty-four-year-old Khalil Webb, 17-year-old Tommy Hall and 18-year-old Cortney Cooley-Francis were all charged with murder for the death of Rayquan Jones.
Police say they responded to Maryland Street, where Jones was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. All three suspects are expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.
