Arrest warrant issued for mother pepper sprayed by Rochester police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother who was arrested and pepper sprayed by Rochester police last month.

Officials say she was due in court Tuesday but not appear, which led to the warrant.

The incident, involving the mother, happened on February 22. Body cam footage made public last week, shows the woman being pepper sprayed while her 3-year-old child was nearby.

Officers say they were attempting to arrest her for suspected shoplifting when she ran.