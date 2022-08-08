ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured.

At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.

Major Crimes Unit Investigators say they identified 28-year-old Joshua Williams as the suspect that shot and killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford — his intended target.

Two men and one woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All victims were city residents, investigators say.

Officers were able to find Wofford, but police said an ambulance had a difficult time navigating through the sea of bystanders and party-goers.

Wofford was rushed to a nearby hospital in the back seat of a patrol car where officers attempted life-saving measures. Those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

During the week of August 2, investigators say they traveled to North Charleston, South Carolina alongside local members of the U.S. Marshal’s Felony Fugitive Task Force. Williams was taken into custody on August 4, and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Officials say that Williams waived extradition, and was transported back to Rochester, where he was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. in Rochester City Court on August 8.

In a July 6 statement, Mayor Evans said he has instructed the Rochester Police Department to crack down on illegal gatherings, “to prevent future events of this nature.”