ArkLaMiss residents weigh in on the abortion debate

15 states have passed or are considering laws restricting or banning abortion, which would eliminate a woman’s court-decided right to choose. In the ArkLaMiss, residents stand on both sides of the debate.

“I think abortion is unnecessary if you have all the support and the baby is a human, with a life and a soul. I think that this law will give it a chance and a right to life,” said Erin Sharplin.

Alabama has brought the abortion battle back to the forefront by outlawing it completely unless the woman’s life is at risk. In Mississippi, abortions are illegal if a heartbeat can be detected, which can be seen as early as six weeks.

“I think the Roe v. Wade should be upheld,” said Al Peterson.

Al Peterson indicated that he doesn’t believe in having abortions just for the sake of having one. However, in cases of incest or rape, he believes women should have the right to choose because it could put the woman’s health at risk.

“It’s going to push her back into making decisions that we saw back in the 40s, 50s and the 60s where many people were harmed physically, mentally and emotionally,” said Peterson.

On the other end of the spectrum, Sharplin believes with support even in extenuating circumstances like rape or incest, women should protect the life of the unborn.

“It gives her a chance to see a different choice, which would be adoption,” she said.

State lawmakers say its a truly bipartisan effort as Louisiana has always sought to protect life. Representative Katrina Jackson said regardless of Roe v. Wade, Louisiana will always be pro-life.

“Someone chose you, someone chose me, someone chose these ladies standing here today and we’re fighting for them to chose others,” said Jackson.

Governor John Bel Edwards stated that he’ll sign Louisiana’s fetal heartbeat law if it passes the house. We may see as early as this week if the supreme court will hear challenges to one of the new abortion bills.