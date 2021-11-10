Arkansas woman arrested for arson after Lyell Ave. fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Arkansas woman faces arson charges after a fire in her daughter’s Rochester apartment building.

Firefighters were called to the building on October 10, when a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment. Police say two small children and an adult were able to escape that unit, along with the people living in the building’s nine other apartment units. No one was hurt, but all residents had to relocate due to the damage.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Glorestine Parks, 47, set the apartment on fire while her daughter and grandchildren were in a bedroom, then fled the scene. Investigators tracked Parks to West Helena, Arkansas, where she was arrested on October 29.

Parks waived extradition and was charged with second degree arson in Rochester on November 5. A Monroe County Grand Jury indicted her on that charge on November 10.