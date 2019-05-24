Local News

Arizona couple wanted for murder arrested in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) -- A couple wanted in Arizona for murder was arrested in Henrietta, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports.

Blane Barksdale and Susan Barksdale were arrested on Jefferson Road overnight, hiding out in a RV.

Both were wanted by the Tucson Police Department for charges of murder, burglary, and arson. Police say the couple and another man, who is already in custody, were involved in a large fire at a home on South Calexico Avenue in Tucson. Investigators say the Barksdales were also involved in the murder of the owner of that home, 72-year-old Frank Bligh.

The Barksdales are being held at Monroe County Jail to be extradited to Arizona.

