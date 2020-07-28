Area surgeons working with robot assistants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is showing off some new high tech surgical equipment on Tuesday.

It’s the first healthcare system in Rochester to perform a full knee replacement with help from a robotic surgeon. ROSA, or Robotic Surgical Assistant, works along side the doctor performing surgeries. According to the surgeons, the patient experiences less pain and could have a faster recovery after the surgery.

“It gives better stability because of the precision cuts so there’s less bleeding, and patients are up recovery quicker and progressing around quite a bit quicker,” Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at United Memorial Medical Center Dr. Matthew Landfried said.

Four area hospitals now have the robotic assistance. Full knee replacements are one of the most common elective surgeries in the county.