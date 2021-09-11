Two dead after motorcycle crash in Greece

UPDATE: A man in his 50’s is dead following a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle.

The victim was a passenger in the car when it struck a motorcycle in West Ridge Road, near 390 North Saturday evening. According to Greece Police, speed was a factor and they expect the driver of the SUV to be charged.

UPDATE: Just learned the passenger of the SUV has died. @News_8 https://t.co/BjEaMlYDTK — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) September 12, 2021

The motorcyclist, a woman in her 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Greece police, she was thrown about 20 feet from the bike during the crash. The motorcycle then caught fire.

The SUV was found later near the 390 off-ramp with extensive damage to the left side. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

GREECE, N.Y.(WROC)- Greece police department has closed down part of West Ridge Road near 390 for an investigation.

Greece Fire and GPD on scene here on W. Ridge Rd close to 390. Road is shut down in this area. West bound traffic being allowed onto 390 south. More details as they emerge from @News_8 @eriketacost_tv pic.twitter.com/fOIXKYXTHm — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 12, 2021

Traffic in the area is being diverted. The West Ridge Fire Department is also on scene.

This is a developing story. We do have a crew at the scene awaiting details.