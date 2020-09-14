Area high school student hosting video game tournament for charity Sunday

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfiled high schooler named Jacob Koles is turning 16, and he decided to use his birthday to give back with a video game tournament for charity.

Most teenagers would probably be content with pizza, cake, and party on their birthday, but Koles decided to celebrate his day to try to help local businesses affected by the pandemic. He and video game lounge Playerzzone are hosting a Call of Duty tournament to raise money for those struggling during the pandemic.

The tournament is Sunday, September 20. It can be played in person with limited in-person seating, and people can participate online.

Several other local businesses have joined by donating over $500 in prizes for the top teams. The proceeds will be going to Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf, and Monroe #1 Boces.

Teams of 4 will be randomly decided with the main person at Playerzzone. Full teams can sign up through this link. The top three teams will win prizes donated by local businesses, with up to $400 worth of prizes for the winners.

Over the past several months, along with his robotics team, Koles has led several fundraisers helping out the community.

“I felt this was a good idea since all these businesses need as much support as they can get. These places always need help from the community in serving other people,” Koles said.