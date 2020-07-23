Area congressman from both parties agree, IJC’s Plan 2014 needs to be fixed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressmen from our area, and on both sides of the aisle, say the International Joint Commission must come up with a new plan to deal with the water levels of Lake Ontario.

The Government Accountability Office released a study Thursday saying that Plan 2014 needs to be fixed. The report says the IJC has taken steps to adjust if if necessary.

Republican Rep. John Katko, along with Democrats Rep. Joe Morelle, and Rep. Anthony Brindisi released a joint statement Thursday, saying in part:

“The IJC needs to take substantive steps to protect Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline, listen to our communities, and act in a transparent way to ensure fairness and safety in our region.

The GAO report also said the IJC has not been clear in communicating with the public.

Water levels on Lake Ontario have held steady so far in 2020, and the IJC is not forecasting the same flooding as in 2017 and 2019.

Last October, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James announced New York state filed a lawsuit against the IJC for negligence regarding its regulation of Lake Ontario’s water levels.

GAO Report