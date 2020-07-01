1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Are Black Lives Matter protests in Rochester making an impact?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blacks lives matters protests have filled the streets every weekend in June, and is bringing racial inequalities to the front of people’s minds.

But the questions remains — are they making a difference?

While some say there is still work to be done, they say we are moving toward improving racial equality here in Rochester.

“In my opinion I feel like the protests, they’re working but it’s showing you who actually cares, and who actually doesn’t, because some people are taking the steps to hear us out, and put things forward to help us and put everything straight and some, they don’t really care,” said Jaquil Baxter, Rochester resident.

A CBS poll from June of this year found the majority of white and black Americans say race relations in the U.S. are bad, even more are saying relations are getting worse.

While the protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a majority of those polled still say police are more likely to use deadly force on people of color and some in Rochester agree.

“I think we need more compassion and it surprises me that even after the George Floyd incident cops are still doing it,” John Hughes, Webster resident.

Recent incidents in Rochester, like radio hosts Kimberly and Beck being fired after making supposed racists comments, could suggest that more people are willing to call out what they see, creating a change in the community.

“Like firing and retiring people that we look up to supposedly and they’re all dying out I think that’s gonna like trickle down into the homestead so,” said Cass Donoghue, Rochester resident.

“I do feel like we are now on that path to a change, I’m not saying right now cause it’s been like, what a month. But the first step is always awareness I feel like now, it’s in the air, I feel it,” said Jimmy Buntley, Rochester resident.

Some protest organizers are still working to make a change in the community, and there are new local initiatives and organizations anyone can join that address racial equality challenges.

