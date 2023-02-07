ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arc Ontario received $25,000 in funding to upgrade its production operations at Finger Lakes Bottling Company.

Organizers say the money will help streamline the already established bottling operation to increase competitive employment for individuals with disabilities. The COO of Enterprise Operations for Arc Ontario says this will further enable those with disabilities to enter the workforce.

“We look at how we can hire people with disabilities, but really help them be their best selves,” COO Michelle Jungermann. “It’s really focusing on what their abilities are, not what their disabilities are, and this operation it’s pretty routine, so that works really well for people. It’s production, it’s manufacturing, so we’re able to fill a unique niche with that which you can find anywhere in the community.”

Jungermann says the funding will help to close manufacturing labor gaps, stop supply chain issues, and fulfill other staffing needs.