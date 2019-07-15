ARC of Monroe holds inclusive golf tournament

The ARC of Monroe hosted it’s Foundation Day of Champions on Monday, July 15.

The inclusive golf tournament was held for people with physical and intellectual disabilities who often face barriers when participating in sports like golf.

Adaptive equipment such as upright golf carts, clubs, gripping devices and teeing devices were available to make it possible for everyone to participate in the tournament.

The event was held at Monroe Golf Club.

“We also have people we support in our programs through ARC of Monroe who are out there today, enjoying the day just the same as everyone else and that’s just something special,” said ARC foundation executive director Carol DeMoulin.

The proceeds of the tournament benefit people with intellectual and developmental disabilities supported by The Arc of Monroe.