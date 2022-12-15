ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The customers of Eastview Mall got to witness a special performance on Wednesday.

The Arc of Monroe’s Community Arts Connection — which works with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — put on a show as part of their holiday performance series.

Carly Cerasuolo, a dance coordinator for the Arc of Monroe, said that it’s a great feeling to show everyone what they have been working hard on.

“Everyone should be really proud of what they’ve done,” Cerasuolo said. “I think the program itself has come a long way. I think the things that we’re working on and creating together are really special, and I think they should be shown more often so we’re just happy to be her and put it out there.”

The Community Arts Connection program at the Arc of Monroe offers those who are enrolled in the program opportunities to build new skills and friendships — while also giving back to their community through dance, music, visuals, and literary arts.