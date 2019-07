The Arc Foundation of Monroe held its first-ever ArcBeat Music Festival on Saturday at the Penfield Amphitheater.

Proceeds from the festival directly support the Arc’s programs and services.

Admission was free with the donation of a musical instrument, old or new, to benefit the Arc of Monroe’s music programs.

The festival featured performances by touring artist STAVO, as well as the Arc’s very own Gregory Street Blues Band and several other local acts.