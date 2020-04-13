Breaking News
No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County in last 24 hours, 791 confirmed cases
Arborist takes town vulnerable ash trees in Hamlin before strong winds

Local News

Strong winds can jeopardize trees and pose a threat to properties, something that seemingly happens every spring across Western New York. This year is clearly different as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Many tree removal services are working reduced hours and only on projects that may pose an immediate threat to property. 

Jeremy Arnold is the owner of Arnold’s Tree Service and was hard at work taking down an Ash tree in Hamlin Monday morning. “It’s pretty close proximity to the house, there are a couple outbuildings in the back, quite a few people live here,” said Arnold. 

The tree, like many other ash trees, was destroyed by the invasive emerald ash borer. It now poses an immediate risk. Fortunately, arborists are essential workers. “We really can only work on what is deemed hazardous trees.” 

Arnold says it is important to make sure you know what trees you have in your yard and which ones may be vulnerable.  “Take a look from a little bit of a distance to see if there are any loose branches, any broken, dead branches that your noticing before the storm, and then obviously after the storm.” 

Almost all consultations are free, so it is important to be prepared and know what the main threats are before they arrive.  

