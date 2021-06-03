Aquinas student uses senior recital to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For his senior recital, Nick Novellin decided to do something different –

and give back to a place near to his heart, Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“I was born at 26 weeks and spent 96 days in the NICU,” Novellin said. “So I really wanted to find a way to give back to the hospital as sort of a thank you.”

For that, he decided to use his talent as an emerging opera, and singer of all persuasions. For his senior recital, he brought on a whole cast of characters:

His friends, the ROC City Singers (a show choir he performs with), his family, and even his teacher, Judith Ranaletta.

“I’ve been trying to get her to sing with me for years,” Novellin said, stifling a sheepish laugh.

He ended up raising $2,225 for Golisano. He is floored by the response, and had this to say for anyone, whether they were in the NICU or not.

“Never sell yourself short. I was born crazy early. The odds of me making it here were very slim. And yet here I am and I’m pursuing a career In music, which has been my love for as long as I can remember. So just really, if you have a dream, shoot for it,” he said.