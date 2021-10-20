Aquinas cancels lockout after ‘incident’ in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local high school activated lockout protocols Wednesday following an “incident” in the area.

Rochester Police advised officials to lift the lockout about an hour after it was put into effect after ensuring the area was safe.

School officials say school activities will continue as normal and everyone is safe.

Aquinas was notified of an incident by the Rochester Police Department “in the neighborhood” that led to the lockout.

Details about what caused an investigation around the Dewey area are not available at this time.

