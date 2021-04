An approaching cold front to the west will help support a few scattered showers throughout the day Sunday, but the day will not be a washout. There will be a fair amount of dry time, but you may want to grab the jacket heading out the door more so for the cooler temperatures we'll feel by late afternoon.

Look for highs that rise into the mid 50s ahead of the front that will take temperatures and drop them into the 40s and 30s by Monday morning. Northwest winds will begin to ramp up as well with gusts up to 30 mph possible especially tonight. This will only add to the already chilly feel waking up on Monday, but high pressure brings drier air and sunny skies to start off the week. The only caveat will be the cooler, April feel with highs on Monday only reaching the low 50s. It will be the coolest day of the week before we begin our drastic mid week warm up.