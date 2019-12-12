Approval of Daniele housing development could mean another end for Mario’s

Artist renderings of the Bellagio, a proposed apartment complex on Empire Boulevard in Penfield. The town board approved the proposal Wednesday. (Daniele Family Companies Photo)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposal for an apartment complex on Empire Boulevard in Penfield was approved by the town board Wednesday night.

The apartment complex, called the Bellagio, will be developed by Daniele Family Companies and will replace Mario’s restaurant.

“They’ll look to raze the current Mario’s probably in early 2020,” said Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain in September.

The old Mario’s location on Monroe Avenue in Brighton closed in 2015 to make way for a Whole Foods, another project development from Daniele Family Companies.

In a September statement, the Daniele family said Mario’s restaurant would remain open for business, and when the housing project is ready for construction, they would look to relocate or redevelop a new location for Mario’s on or near that site.

Danny Daniele says the name Bellagio is to represent the waterfront nature of the development on Irondequoit Bay, “much like the small village of Bellagio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy.”

Once completed, the complex will offer residents complimentary breakfasts, walking nature trails, a private pool, free wifi in the complex’s public areas, daily house keeping, and in-home dining services, according to the Bellagio website.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2021.