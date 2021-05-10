Applications open for new affordable senior apartments at former Irondequoit Mall

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Skyview Park Apartments at the former Medley Centre is now accepting applications.

“To get into our housing lottery on June 8, all applications must be submitted by May 18,” an official with PathStone Corporation said in a statement.

Following PathStone’s announcement that they were partnering with Rochester Regional Health to work together on the project, they say, it’s “for individuals 55 years or older who may be at risk for homelessness or that wish to remain independent with the assistance of supportive services.”

Currently, there are 157 units that are available, with 78 of units reserved for “frail elderly” with support coming from Rochester Regional Health.

PathStone describes the rental spaces as “affordable,” meaning that the spaes have income restrictions, but according to the company, are lower than a comparable market rate. All subsides are accepted as well.

An official with PathStone also said that “amenities include fitness center, in-unit washer and dryer, community garden, emergency pull-cord system in each unit, dishwasher, central A/C, (and) roll/walk in showers.”

Applications can be found here or by emailing Leasing@pathstone.org.

You can also find their application packet here: