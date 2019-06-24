App developed by RIT can detect heart failure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Heart failure affects more than six million people around the country.

And the medication prescribed to patients to regulate their heart aren’t constantly monitored by physicians or caregivers.



Until now.

There’s a new app developed right here in Rochester that will do just that and possibly save lives.



The new Healthkam app is the result of six years of research performed at the Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Rochester.



The app uses the camera on smart devices to detect the slight changes in color that occur in the facial skin when a person’s heart beats.

“We are extracting a signal which is similar contact based sensor. Once we have the signal, we can extract many cardiac functions out of it. The most direct one is to measure your resting heart rate and we’re using your resting heart rate to monitor specific cardiac conditions such as heart failure.”



Developers say if there’s something wrong or abnormal the information is immediately sent to their care giver.

Those moments could mean life or death to a patient.

VPG medical says the patient’s information is only kept between the patient and their doctor.

“We will be able to detect these changes and give this information to the right person that will intervene, and make sure that the patient take their medication or have the right amount of medication,” said Gill Tsouri, a Healthkam app developer.

Right now accountable caregivers about 50 patients part of this test group.

The developers here in Rochester hope that moving forward other physicians jump in on this medical grade app.



The technology is also currently being tested on atrial fibrillation patients that’s being funded by the National Institutes of Health.