ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department said an 85-year-old woman died in a fire at Pinnacle Place Apartments on South Clinton Avenue on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Lt. Ryan Fleming of the Rochester Fire Department said the crews on scene were able to get the woman out of her apartment, but she ultimately died.

The fire was contained to a single apartment, but 300 people were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.