ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Love, the Rochester man charged with first degree manslaughter and second degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old child, was found guilty on the manslaughter charge Thursday. A jury returned a not guilty verdict on the murder charge.

Love was arrested for the death of Kei’mere Marshall in 2020.

Police were called to a home on July 11, 2020, where they found Marshall unresponsive. He was placed on life support, but never regained consciousness. Investigators said Marshall was found to have multiple injuries before his death on July 14.

Prosecutors say Love was acting as a caregiver to Marshall between July 1 and July 11 of 2020, and lived with the little boy in Rochester.

Investigators later said Love “subjected Marshall to physical abuse” resulting in a ruptured spleen and pelvic fractures. He was on parole for a 2016 robbery conviction at the time of his arrest.

“A lot of the stuff we hear in there is heartbreaking to see,” said Deaire Phillips, Marshall’s Godmom.

Phillips spoke on the nerves of waiting for jury deliberations.

“You could think like, ‘oh yeah they think he’s guilty,’ and then it be something totally different. I just want to say, like this trial has opened a wound we have yet to close,” she said.

Love’s sentencing is scheduled for March 3.