GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva police say they’ve found another graffiti swastika on the side of a building. This time on the side of the armory.

Two other similar swastikas were found in the city. The first one was found in June on the front of a shed.

Police now believe that all three incidents took place at or around the same time. They are continuing to investigate the graffiti and are asking anyone with information to come forward.