Another Rochester teen arrested after man set on fire in Lyell Ave. apartment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second Rochester teenager has been arrested in connection to an incident where a man was set on fire last week in his Lyell Avenue apartment.

Sunday, Rochester police announced a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first degree assault and second degree arson in connection to the incident.

Monday, Rochester police announced a 14-year-old was also charged with first degree assault and second degree arson in connection to the incident.

Police say the victim was intentionally set on fire around 500 Lyell Avenue on Friday. Police say the victim was sitting in a chair in his apartment when he was set on fire and that he sustained second and third degree burns over 70% of his body. Police say he remains in critical condition at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s Burn Trauma Unit.

Police say the victim has no local family, and they are still trying to contact potential family members from out of state. His name is being withheld at this time.

Police say the 14-year-old appeared in Monroe County Family Court Monday. He was taken into custody Friday on an outstanding Juvenile Delinquent Warning not related to this incident. He was then remanded to the custody of the Office of Children and Family services where he has remained since.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and although they are not seeking any additional suspects, they ask anyone with information in regards to this incident to call 911.