Another record-setting year for attendance at NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a big day for the New York State Fair as it was the fourth year in a row of record-breaking attendance.
With people representing 28 states and six European countries, the New York State Fair is the third most attended fair in the country.
The numbers are totals for the fair’s 13-day run. The attendance last year was a bit under 1.28 million. On Monday, Governor Cuomo announced the new number before the day was even over.
“Once again, this year has exceeded expectations and it’s going to break last year’s record attendance level which was 1.279. We are now at about 1.33 (million) but the day is not over, so congratulations,” said Cuomo.
This 2019 State Fair also broke three records for attendance on a single day.