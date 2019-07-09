Another “Jenga Bridge” constructed in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Another “Jenga Bridge” has appeared in our area — this one at Paul Road and Interstate 490 in Chili.

This comes just one day after a similar structure was seen at the corner of Blossom Road and Interstate 590.

A “cribbing” bridge support seen underneath Paul Road on 490. (WROC Photo)

Monday, New York State Department of Transportation officials described the structural support technique as “cribbing,” a term used for a temporary wooden structure used to support heavy objects during construction, relocation, vehicle extrication, or urban search and rescue.

Speaking about the structural support at Blossom and 590, DOT Public Information Officer Jordan Guerrein said the bridge is safe for travel. Guerrein released a statement Monday, saying in part:

“The bridge [at Blossom and 590] is completely safe for travel. As a precautionary measure following a routine inspection, maintenance crews performed a technique known as ‘cribbing’ last week to further support one of the elements underneath the bridge. This is a proven and effective method utilized by the Department throughout the state to provide further stability to a structure until long-term repairs can be made.”