Another home health aide accused of stealing from patient in Canandaigua

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tasha Knaak

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) -- A home health aide is accused of stealing money from one of her patients, according to Canandaigua police.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tasha Knaak, of Stanley, is charged with grand larceny.

According to police, she stole 20 checks from the victim's home in April 2019. She then chased the checks in for a total of $12,350.

Officers say the checks were cashed at two different banks in Canandaigua.

Knaak was taken to Ontario County Jail ahead of arraignment.

The arrest follows a separate arrest by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office for another home health aide accused of stealing from a patient in Canandaigua. It doesn't appear the cases are connected.