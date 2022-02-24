ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Friday will mark the seventh time out of eight Fridays in which Rochester records measurable snow.

It can be strange how cyclical Mother Nature ends up being. We expect moderate impacts from this storm as snow overspreads the region for most of Friday. Here are some headlines.

New model data tonight starting to slowly gel toward a more consistent solution. Still some questions regarding how far north the low & associated sleet/freezing rain mix get, but confidence in these numbers is increasing. Dicey Friday morning commute, lake flakes later Friday. pic.twitter.com/YFo5svlbdJ — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 24, 2022

TIMING

MIDNIGHT-6AM – Snow moves in from southwest to northeast. It is a heavy, wet snow that will stick to surfaces quickly, although may struggle to accumulate on treated roadways initially. We are expecting a general two inches to fall through this period.

6AM-NOON – By this time the low pressure system is breaking into New York State and warmer air ahead of the low is injecting overhead. This means sleet will mix in with the snow across the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and also near Rochester. The further north you are, the less time sleet interferes with snow. Another 2-4″ falls here.

NOON-6PM – The storm system is moving out and winds turn due north. This means the column of air drops well below zero and we turn leftover precipitation to fluffy lake-effect snow. It will become more scattered at this point, but another 2″ will be possible.

6PM-MIDNIGHT – Lake-effect snow lingers through this period and we could deal with another round of snow showers along Rt 104 closer to Lake Ontario. As winds shift to a more northwest direction, Areas like Wayne County will be more vulnerable to snow showers.

There is certainly a chance that we have lingering snow showers through Saturday morning, but little accumulation will come of it.

The storm Friday will bring all kinds of winter. ❄️



1. Wet, heavy snow early

2. Sleet mixing in by mid-morning

3. Fluffy snow in the afternoon pic.twitter.com/jsh5frZO2D — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) February 24, 2022

IMPACTS

TRAVEL – Roadways will be heavily impacted by this storm and area-wide snow means all plows will be focused on main roadways before secondary and tertiary roads. The snow persisting for a long period of time may make it more manageable, but falling through the middle of the day may hinder the speed of plows as they continue to deal with increased traffic, especially during the afternoon commute.

OUTAGES – Unlikely we see any outages from this storm, but there is a chance that car accidents near power lines could knock out power locally.