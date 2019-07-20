Annual Roc Pride Silent Disco held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Out Alliance held its second annual Roc Pride Silent Disco on Friday Night.

At first glance, it may look like a lot of other dance parties but with one major difference. The music is only being played through special headphones each person is wearing.

The Out Alliance says it was a great way to kick off pride weekend.

“It’s something that people really, really enjoy. We do it the rest of the year but it’s a really good time as part of Pride. Excited that we could do it outdoors at the festival site. It’s kind of give people an interjection into coming to the festival over the weekend so its a good time. We enjoy it,” said Public Relations Director Tamara Leigh.

People who participated got to choose between three different DJ’s.