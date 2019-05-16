Annual Ride of Silence honors cyclists who have been injured or killed on public roads

The annual Ride of Silence was held Wednesday night in Rochester.

The bike ride was a nine-mile route that started in Downtown Rochester at Parcel 5. The Ride of Silence is a worldwide event that honors and memorializes those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.

The event was also used to raise awareness about sharing the road.

Kecia McCullough is a member of a local cycling group.

“What I want people to know and understand is to be aware of cyclists. We’re a vulnerable population if you think about it we’re just on a 20-pound 30-pound bicycle compared to a car, ” said McCullough.

The ride was led by the new Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.

