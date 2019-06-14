Annual Party in the Park Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The annual Five Star Bank party took place on June 13.

Loyal fans put on their ponchos and headed outside for noble vibes, the majestics, and toots and the maytals.

Concert goers also enjoyed local food and drinks.

And they did get a reprieve from mother nature, as the rain held out for most of the event.

"I'm a big fan of the music and the reggae and noble vibes so no matter rain, sun, snow, I would be here to check them out because they are awesome, it's great!," said Beatrice White.

The summer concert series is held every Thursday for nine weeks out of the year at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Manhattan Square.