ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — They may not be fastest but they do have some unique abilities.

Some of the ‘slowest’ animals are being presented at the Rochester Museum and Science Center in their newest pop-up exhibit called “Survival of the Slowest.”

This is an opportunity to see up close some animal species that may appear passive and timid. But actually, they have some cool adaptations that help them survive the world.

“Whenever we can bring new experiences to the community it’s a great opportunity to and of become that new community gathering place that draws new audiences,” RMSC Director of Exhibits Dr. Calvin Uzelmeier said. “But we’re really all about learning. And so, it’s being able to bring new experiences and new types of content.”

This exhibit opens Friday, October 13 and will be in the museum until May 19 of next year.