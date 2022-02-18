ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you or your kids love animals, then “Animal Week” at the RMSC Museum and Science Center is for you. The week starts Saturday, February 19, and runs until February 27. The programming runs from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. every day and is included with admission to RMSC Museum and Science Center.

Some of the animals you can find during the event:

American Alligator

Baby Pig

Bearded dragon

Broad Winged Hawk

Bunnies

Chincilla

Fennec Fox

Hedgehogs

Jacobin pigeons

Merlin falcon

Prairie dog

Snakes

Tortoise

Ring-tailed lemur

Three-banded armadillo

Wallaby

RMSC Museum and Science Center provided this daily schedule:

Saturday, February 19 Wildlife Rockstars, Pitty Love Rescue, RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Sunday, February 20 Wildlife Rockstars, Pitty Love Rescue, RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Monday, February 21 Braddock Bay Raptor Research, Cracker Box Palace, Wildlife Rockstars, RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Tuesday, February 22 Wildlife Rockstars, Cracker Box Palace, RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Wednesday, February 23 World of Wildlife Educational Encounters (WOWEE), RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Thursday, February 24 NY Bee Wellness, World of Wildlife Educational Encounters (WOWEE), RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Friday, February 25 New York Department of Conservation, World of Wildlife Educational Encounters (WOWEE), RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Saturday, February 26 Pitty Love Rescue, New York Department of Conservation, World of Wildlife Educational Encounters (WOWEE), RMSC Inquiry Room Animals Sunday, February 27 Wildlife Rockstars, Braddock Bay Raptor Research, Pitty Love Rescue, RMSC Inquiry Room Animals

The weeklong event aims to teach kids, and kids at heart, about animals from all over the world, as well as discover more about conservation efforts that benefit them. Over the five years that RMSC Museum and Science Center has held this event, they have emphasized local collaboration.

“We’re partnering with many, many local groups from Pitty Love Rescue, to the Wildlife Rockstars,” said Kevin McNally, coordinator of adult and public programs at RMSC Museum and Science Center. “It gives the community a chance to see some animals they never would see locally at all, as well as some animals that they may have in their backyard.”

Pitty Love Rescue is a local organization, powered by volunteers, that keeps dogs in the rescue but also has growing programs in outreach, education, and advocacy.

“We’ve got to the conclusion that while there are a lot of dogs in need, there also are a lot of families in need,” said Marianne Peckham, a volunteer with the rescue, who was joined by a white pit bull rescue named Willow. “It’s better to try and keep the dogs or the animals with their families versus having them have to surrender them.

For Peckham and McNally, both encourage the kids to have fun with the animals, but each has something different that they would like kids and adults to take away from Animal Week.

“I’m hoping that the children learn first learn about responsible care for dogs, but also learn that sometimes the larger dogs may look a little imposing really aren’t… So give everybody a second chance,” Peckham said.

“I think it’s critical because we’re looking to inspire kids and families to really become involved in the world that they live in,” said McNally. “Especially during a school break.”