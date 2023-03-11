ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cowboy hats, line dancing and boot stomping a great way to celebrate 15 years of community service.

Angels of mercy held a western hoedown this evening to mark their anniversary and raise money for the organization. Their goal is to empower women who have been impacted by domestic violence, or other life-altering circumstances.

They say money raised tonight will go a long way, in supporting that mission.

“We got a 25,000 dollar donation tonight which is just tremendous, and it is going to help us,” Vice President Joe Colligan said. “We’re a small organization and that’s a huge donation for us. And this party, we haven’t had one this big before and we were actually able to sell it our within the last week and this has just been tremendous. A lot of family and friends and just people that want to support us.”

Event organizers say all of the money raised this evening will go towards several Angels of Mercy programs, with most of the funds helping victims of human trafficking.