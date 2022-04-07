ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marks the first day in the Andrea Lipton trial. Lipton is the Rochester mother accused of playing a role in the death of her three-year old son, Kei’mere Marshall.

The child’s former caregiver, Anthony Love, was recently convicted for second degree murder after physically abusing the child to death. Prosecutors accuse Lipton of “recklessly” contributing to the death of Kei’mere, failing to seek medical attention when he was in pain and needed help.

Lipton faces charges for second degree manslaughter, a class-C felony.

“Yeah the pictures are the hardest part,” said Deaire Phillips, Kei’mere’s Godmother. “You see that he’s lifeless basically.”

Phillips says reliving all of this in court is incredibly hard.

It all began in July of 2020. Police went to a home where they found the child unresponsive.

He was placed on life support, with major wounds all over the body, but never regained consciousness.

On Thursday, the focus shifts towards Lipton’s alleged role. “What I’m looking for in this trial is just for the truth,” said Phillips.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Van Strydonck says day one is all about laying groundwork for the trial. Officers testified, and attorneys examined pictures and body worn camera footage.

“With body worn camera footage, there’s no questions about what happened, there’s no questions about what’s said, it’s captured on video, we can all see that, the jury can see that and get a full picture,” said Van Strydonck.

Phillips says all of this is familiar territory for her, after going through Love’s trial not too long ago. But it’s still painful.

“Everybody who she [Lipton] lied to, and said she didn’t play a part in this, that she did everything she could to protect him, that’s a lie and I’m just glad now the truth is gonna come out,” she said.

Day two of the trial begins Friday at 9:15 a.m. in the Monroe County Hall of Justice.