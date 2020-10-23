Amherst woman caught stealing political signs from yards

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WROC) – A 19-year-old woman from Erie County was arrested for stealing political signs from a lawn on Thursday.

New York State troopers out of Clarence arrested Olivia Cinquinio, of Amherst, for petit larceny.

Troopers were dispatched to Brookhaven Drive when they located Cinquinio and initiated a traffic stop.

According to troopers, they said they saw multiple political signs in plain view while interviewing Cinquinio, who later confessed to stealing signs from multiple yards.

Cinquinio was then arrested and processed at SP Clarence. She was issued an appearance ticket for Clarence Town Court Justice on November 3.